Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $67.80 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $91,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,647,000 after acquiring an additional 58,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 118,373 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.72.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

