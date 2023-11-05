Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,640 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,393 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 70,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.7% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $37.91 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.657 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.03%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

