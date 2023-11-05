Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,524 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Free Report

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

