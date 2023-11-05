Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies
In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $193.93 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.
