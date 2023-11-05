Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.2% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $269.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.42. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.