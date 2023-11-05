Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 21 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.5 %

GWW stock opened at $767.73 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $705.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $711.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

