Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.57.

Revolve Group stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $980.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.14. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $32.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,242 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,707,000 after buying an additional 845,814 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $11,891,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 206.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after buying an additional 666,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after buying an additional 542,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

