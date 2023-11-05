Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.71

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.71 and traded as low as $29.21. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on RHUHF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.
Richelieu Hardware Price Performance
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
