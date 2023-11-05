Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.71

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.71 and traded as low as $29.21. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHUHF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

