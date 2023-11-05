Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of RIGL opened at $0.88 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $153.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

