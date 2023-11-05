Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 8,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 45,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $128,000.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

