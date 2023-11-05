Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 157.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 764,373 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 46.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 155,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 49,051 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

