Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Purchased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 115,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 44,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,452,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 240,019 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RITM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 3,898,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,789. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RITM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

