Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (RCOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc (LON:RCOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Trading Up 1.8 %
LON:RCOI opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £790,047.00 and a PE ratio of 6.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.90. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01).
Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile
