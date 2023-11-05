Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.31

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $5.87. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 24,376 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 19.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Activity at Riverview Bancorp

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Valerie Moreno purchased 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $59,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,783.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

