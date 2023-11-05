Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $263.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.30 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

