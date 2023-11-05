Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $29,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

