Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $22,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Diageo by 230.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 100.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.43) to GBX 4,440 ($54.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.85) to GBX 3,800 ($46.24) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $159.61 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $146.60 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day moving average is $168.39.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

