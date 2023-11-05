Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. RPM International accounts for about 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.32% of RPM International worth $36,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in RPM International by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in RPM International by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in RPM International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in RPM International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 133,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM opened at $96.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.24. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $107.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

