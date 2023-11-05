Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after buying an additional 2,066,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,446,395,000 after buying an additional 3,448,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after buying an additional 339,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Verizon Communications Price Performance
NYSE:VZ opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
