Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 1,754 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR opened at $197.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.73.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

