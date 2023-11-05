Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 1,791 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $243.60 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $453.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.17.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

