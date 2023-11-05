Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 184 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Nordson were worth $37,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 19.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $221.54 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $253.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.92 and its 200-day moving average is $230.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,716 shares of company stock worth $1,744,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

