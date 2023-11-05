Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 6,298 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 1.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE JCI opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

