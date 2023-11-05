Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 83,111 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $23.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

