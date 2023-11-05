Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys Shares of 835 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,955,000 after buying an additional 71,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,413,000 after buying an additional 251,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,386,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,558,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after buying an additional 306,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Up 1.7 %

SKYW opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $46.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $766.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

