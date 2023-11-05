Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 83.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

PPL Stock Up 1.2 %

PPL opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

