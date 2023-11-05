Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $149,497,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,193,000 after acquiring an additional 434,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFAV opened at $65.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.