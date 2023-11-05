Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $314.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.36.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,824 shares of company stock worth $21,131,844 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

