Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 3.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth grew its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.58 and a 200-day moving average of $180.42.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

