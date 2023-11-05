Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 2.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.07% of Aflac worth $28,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

