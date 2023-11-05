Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $215.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.31 and a 200-day moving average of $215.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.75 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

