Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $35.70 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after acquiring an additional 270,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $188.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.32.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

