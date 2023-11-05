Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $37.28 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises approximately 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.26% of Nordson worth $37,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 225.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $221.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.47. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

