Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $40.39 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,732,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,348,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $219.31 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.97.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

