Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $40.53 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 3.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $40,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $276.22 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $205.94 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

