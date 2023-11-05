Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $45.63 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

