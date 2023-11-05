Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9,901.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 838,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 829,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLV opened at $100.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.98. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03.

The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected and weighted by low volatility and other factors. SMLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

