Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $798,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.