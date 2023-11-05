Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Invests $81,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average of $159.96. The firm has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

