Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VONG stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

