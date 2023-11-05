Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 342 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Diageo comprises about 1.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $22,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,885,000 after acquiring an additional 188,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 1.1 %

DEO stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.43) to GBX 4,440 ($54.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.85) to GBX 3,800 ($46.24) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

