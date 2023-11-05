Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 3,428 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. RPM International comprises about 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.32% of RPM International worth $36,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 1.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in RPM International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in RPM International by 8.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $107.40.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

