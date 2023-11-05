Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases New Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 87,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $2,458,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,693 shares in the company, valued at $121,235,031.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 87,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $2,458,452.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,303,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,235,031.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded APi Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

