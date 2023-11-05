Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases Shares of 1,000 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 436,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 78,405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $673,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

