Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 477 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,239,000 after purchasing an additional 618,478 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after purchasing an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

