Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 668 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 85,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 56,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.34 and a 200-day moving average of $181.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.