Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 7,371 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $207.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $266,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,737,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $266,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,737,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,686 shares of company stock valued at $139,815,737. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

