Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 804 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

