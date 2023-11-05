Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Takes $89,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

