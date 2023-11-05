Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $102.76 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.